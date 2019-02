Irene Nakalembe scored 77 gross on day one

Event: 9th Entebbe Ladies Golf Open

9th Entebbe Ladies Golf Open Dates: 1st-2nd March, 2019

1st-2nd March, 2019 Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

Entebbe Golf Club Mode of play: Medal

When the 9th Entebbe Ladies Golf Open championship tees off this weekend, all the eyes will be on iron lady, Irene Nakalembe.

Nakalembe has won the previous four editions, and remains favourite for the fifth one.

She is expected to get stiff competition from the Uganda Ladies Golf President Eva Magala, Martha Babirye, Shiela Kensime, Peace Kabasweke, Maureen Okurra, Resty Nalutaaya, legislator Suzan Babirye and a host of other foreign based golfers led by Tanzania’s Vicky Elias.

Irene Nakalembe with Entebbe Ladies Golf Open trophy last year. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

I am looking forward to winning the tournament. I’m working on some things most of which are mental. Physically I am also working on a couple of things but it’s more about the mental preparation. You can never get tired of winning. Winning is such a good feeling. You can get tired of losing, but not winning. Irene Nakalembe, handicap 3 lady golfer

Martha Babirye is expected to give Nakalembe a run of her money. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Sponsors Castle Lite has confirmed a UGX 32,000,000 sponsorship package towards the tournament.

As a brand we are proud to partner Entebbe Club to bring to you this tournament. It is a demonstration of our continued support towards the game. We are always involved in the Entebbe monthly mugs, and last year Castle Lite was the main sponsor of the Uganda Open, and we would like to remain that extra cold refreshment for the players at the 19th hole Robert Nsibirwa, brand manager Castle Lite

Irene Nakalembe preparing for a powerful Tee shot off the T-Box on day 2 (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The 9th edition of the tournament will include a subsidiary category for both ladies with handicap 17-36 and all handicapped men.

Eva Magala prepares to tee off during a recent tournament. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Over 200 golfers are expected to feature in the day two championship with a colourful prize giving ceremony on the final day.