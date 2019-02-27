FIFA bans Tanzanian referee for life, levied heavy fine

Charles Oden Mbaga was banned for life by FIFA by $ 200,000

The world’s football governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) maintains its zero tolerance to corruption, bribery and all acts that intend to bring the beautiful game into disrupt.

It is upon this background that FIFA acts strong upon all individuals and institutions that violate the body’s code of conduct and ethics.

The latest action to ban Tanzanian referee Charles Oden Mbaga for life as well as fining him 200,000 Swiss francs ($200,000) is one of the measures to send a strong message to the rest of the people in the game.

It is alleged that Mbaga is implicated for accepting bribes to manipulate football matches.

FIFA said in a statement that its ethics committee had found Mbaga guilty of accepting bribes in violation of the FIFA code of ethics following an investigation opened in July.

Mbaga accepted bribes to manipulate several national and international matches between 2009 and 2012. The ban excludes him from “from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level FIFA Statement

No further details have been since given the banning of Mbaga.

Mbaga disclosed to Reuters in Dar es Salaam that he was questioned by FIFA in 2010 but had not heard anything from them since and knew nothing about match-fixing.

This is shocking news to me. I don’t know anything about me being banned to participate in football activities for life. I really don’t know this. I know FIFA was doing an investigation and the last time they came to interview me about the issue was in 2010. I told them openly that I don’t know anything about match-fixing and I have never heard anything from them since then. For now, I cannot say anything as I don’t have clear information Charles Mbaga, the banned Referee

FIFA described Mbaga as a “referee affiliated to the Tanzanian Football Federation.”

Mbaga has reportedly been linked to match-fixer Wilson Perumal of Singapore, who was involved in providing referees to corrupt international friendly games for betting scams.

Perumal’s schemes included fixing warmup games for South Africa before it hosted the 2010 World Cup.

Mbaga had been on FIFA’s international list of referees approved to handle national team games.Belgian soccer teams raided in vast match-fixing, fraud probe.P

Last month, former international referee Ibrahim Chaibou from Niger was banned for life and fined 200,000 Swiss francs after being found guilty of taking bribes.