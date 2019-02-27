FUFA Women’s Cup: Olila High to face Kawempe in Round of 16

FUFA Women’s Cup Round of 16 Draws
- Bunyaruguru Girls vs. Tooro Queens
SagichRoyal vs. Echos High School
- She Corporates vs. Muteesa I Royal University
- Kawempe Junior Team vs. Mwanda Foundation
- Uganda Martyrs vs. Divine Girls
- Kampala Queens vs. Lady Doves
OlilaHigh School vs. Kawempe Muslim
- Makerere University vs. Asubo-Gafford Ladies
The FUFA Women’s Cup round of 16 draws were conducted on Wednesday morning at FUFA House in Mengo.
The draws for the tournament in its 3rd edition paired Kawempe Muslim with the inaugural winners
All time league champions Kawempe who ejected Cup holders UCU Lady Cardinals will travel to Soroti for the tie against a side they defeated 1-0 in last season’s league final.
Meanwhile, it will be a battle of Crested Cranes coaches when Faridah Bulega’s Kampala Queens will play host Oliver Mbekeka’s Lady Doves. Mbekeka is assitant to Bulega on the national team.
She Corporates will face Muteesa I Royal University in the all Elite League victoria group affair.
She Mak will host Asubo-Gafford Ladies as Uganda Martyrs Lubaga were drawn again non-league Divine Girls SS.
Kawempe Muslim Junior Team will play hosts to Mwanda Foundation at the valley playground.
Bunyaruguru Girls were drawn again Tooro Queens while
The games are scheduled to be played between 2nd and 3rd March.