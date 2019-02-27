Nyamityobora Vs BUL preview: Isabirye takes on former employers

Coaches Juma Ssekiyizzivu (left) and Alex Isabirye reunited at Nyamityobora having worked together in the FUFA Big League

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21)

Wednesday, 27th February 2019 Fixtures

Nyamityobora Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Tooro United – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 PM)

SC Villa Vs Police – Nelson Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

For obvious reasons Nyamityobora Football Club newly named head coach Alex Isabirye will be in the spot light as his side entertains Jinja entity BUL at the Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday.

Isabirye marked his return from Nyamityobora, a club he had once served during their FUFA Big league days, handling his first game in the 2-0 loss away to Paidha Black Angels last week.

Against BUL, he faces a side that he is familiar with, having coached them back in the days for two spells.

Despite for maximum points as they continue with the fight for the survival against relegation, Nyamityobora will need to produce an A-plus performance against a very well motivated BUL side.

Nyamityobora striker Ibrahim Juma Dada prays for a decent performance, like against Police where he scored a hat-trick. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Ibrahim Juma Dada, Sadam Masereka, Peter Otai, Damien Nakalema and Ibrahim Mpengere are some of the players Isabirye will dwell on for a decent performance before home fans.

BUL has blown hot in the previous matches under Peter Onen (head coach) and David Kiwanuka (trainer).

With the likes of goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Timothy Douglas Owori, Hamis Tibita, Villa Oromochan, Yunus Sibira, James ‘Demba’ Otim, Patrick Ssembuya, Charles Ssebutinde, Ezikiel Katende and company, BUL has the man power to execute the task in thy midst.

Villa Oromochan (left) struck the winner as BUL out-witted Kataka 2-1 in the Uganda Cup round of 64

If fielded, Ssebutinde will face his former club that he diligently served since the FUFA Big League days before he left in the January window for greener pastures.

BUL is currently 5th with 31 points from 21 matches.

The Abanyakare seat second from bottom with just 12 points from as many matches.