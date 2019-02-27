2018 Copa Football at Kakyeeka Stadium hosted by Mbarara District. 2019 shifts to Jinja District

Event: Copa Football Championship

When: May, 2019

Hosts: Jinja College

Ball Games 1 (Basketball, Hockey, Rugby 15’s, Table Tennis, Badminton and Tennis) – Mbale S.S

Ball Games 2 (Netball, Handball, Volleyball) – Teso College, Aleot

Swimming – Kampala

Jinja College School has been confirmed as the hosts for the 2019 national football secondary schools championships, popularly known as “ copa coca cola”.

The ministry of Education and Sports, in conjunction with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) confirmed the decision on Monday following a successful meeting.

It was also agreed upon that the 2019 approved USSSA rules will apply for all Uganda secondary schools games district and regional qualifiers as well as at the national finals.

The newly re-branded ball games one (Secondary Secondary School games) will be hosted by Mbale S.S.

These games include Rugby, hockey, Table Tennis, Tennis, Badminton and basketball.



The district qualifiers for ball games one kick off on 13th February to 31st March 2019.

The regional finals will kick off 1st – 27th April 2019 with the finals set to kick off between 4th – 11th May 2019.

The ball games two will be hosted by Teso College Aloet while the swimming gala will be held in Kampala.



Buddo S.S director Lawrence Muwonge receives a trophy from Captain Kato. Buddo S.S won the football national and East African championship

The schools that wish to host the 2020 Uganda Secondary Schools sports association (USSSA) nationals games are urged to submit in their bids. Next year, Northern region will be hosting all games through USSSA and they will submit the bidding schools to Ministry of Education and Sports. The USSSA General secretary will soon be sending communications to all regional coordinators inviting them for a meeting and its in that meeting they will receive the rules of the competitions and still its in that meeting when qualifiers for Ball games one and Football boys district roll off on same date, to minimize movers, a student must be born on or before September 1st 1999 please note it well so as your school prepares for the qualifiers put that into considerations USSSA Statement

Buddo S.S is the reigning Copa coca cola football championship.