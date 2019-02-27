Maroons humble visiting Paidha Black Angels

Obuya scored a well taken kick from the penalty spot for the second goal as Maroons overcame Paidha Black Angels 3-0 in Luzira

Match Day 21 (Tuesday Results):

Maroons 3-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kirinya Jinja S.S 2-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Onduparaka 0-0 VipersKCCA 1-2 URA

VipersKCCA URA Ndejje University 0-1 Express

Maroons Football Club registered a convincing 3-0 home win against Paidha Black Angels during M atchday 21 of the Uganda Premier League at the lakeside Prisons stadium in Luzira on Tuesday.

The visitors endured a goal-less opening 45 minutes before succumbing to strikes from Rashid Agau, Pius Obuya (Penalty) and a late Bronson Nsubuga goal.

FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi cautioned Maroons’ Ronald Orombi and Paidha Black Angels’ Pascal Irasa for unsporting conduct.

Orombi was named the man of the match.

This was Maroons’ fifth win in 21 games, improving their points tally to 22, same as Sports Club Villa who host Police at Mandela National Stadium on Wednesday.

Paidha Black Angles suffered their 13th loss, remaining bottom placed with 12 points, same as Nyamityobora.

Nyamityobora entertains BUL at the Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday.