Mike Mutebi: We are concerned but not desperate

Kagimu celebrates his winner against KCCA [Photo: John Batanudde]

KCCA’s failure to pick maximum points in two successive games has Coach Mike Mutebi concerned but not desperate.

After escaping a Police raid with a draw last week, the Kasasiro couldn’t evade taxes as they lost 2-1 to URA at home in a game they were still dominated.

The visitors were all over the hosts in the first half with Shafik Kagimu putting them in a deserved lead.

“We didn’t play with belief in the first half. The players weren’t assured with what they were doing,” KCCA manager Mike Mutebi admitted in a post-match presser.

“In the second half, we had to react, did everything right but were not effective in 20 yards and that cost us. Gift Ali missed a keeper to beat; Poloto had a chance and quite a number of chances that on a good day would go in.

In a space of two match days, KCCA lead has been trimmed from seven to just three.

“Of course we are concerned but not desperate. We shall insist on playing the way we play and try to be effective. There is nothing to be worried. Nobody is going to press the panic button and no one is desperate.

KCCA’s next assignment is a home tie at home to bitter rivals SC Villa on Saturday and nothing but a win could cause mayhem at Lugogo.