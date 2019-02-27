Mike Mutebi: We are still in control

KCCA Football Club manager Mike Mutebi insists his side is still in control despite a string of unconvincing results.

The league leaders deep in form has seen them go three matches without victory, registering back to back draws against Bright Stars and Police, and defeat to URA.

Speaking to the press after the 2-1 loss to URA at Lugogo, Mutebi admitted he was concerned with the form but not desperate, insisting the side will not change his they play.

Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa (Photo: John Batanudde)

“Yeah, we are concerned (about the form) but not desperate,” Mike Mutebi told the media

“We are not going to change on how we are playing,” he added. KCCA’s loss to URA coupled with Vipers goalless draw at Onduparaka narrowed the Kasasiro’s lead at the top to three points with nine games remaining to complete the season.

However, Mutebi insists they are still in control and panic will not crop in.

“Nobody is going to press the panic button. We are still in control.”

KCCA hosts SC Villa in their next match on Saturday, March 2 before travelling to Fort Portal to face Tooro United at Buhinga Stadium on Wednesday, March 6.