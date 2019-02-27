Rukundo dramatically returns to APR Football Club

APR defender, Denis Rukundo

Barely two weeks at Kiyovu Sports, right back Denis Rukundo is back at Rwanda’s most successful football club Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) F.C.

A fortnight ago, APR and Kiyovu Sports Club had agreed upon a loan move for Rukundo until the end of the season.

But, in dramatic quick twist, Rukundo is back at the army side.

I am ready to serve above self and play to the best of my abilities. I can not explain much about what happened but was recalled back at my parent club. Dennis Rukundo, right back

Denis Rukundo (left) closes down a Rayon Sports opponent

The former KCCA and Maroons player joined the army side on 5th September 2017.

This was a year after he had joined KCCA on 14th July 2016 from Maroons Football Club.

The army club also recently signed Serbian national Zlatko Krmpotić, 61, as the new club coach for a year long tenure.

Krmpotic registered a winning start as APR overcame Amagaju 2-1 in a national football league duel on Monday at Nyagisenyi Stadium in Nyamagabe

APR has won 13 Rwanda Premier League champions who have also won 7 knockout cup titles and three CECAFA Kagame Club championships.