SC Villa Vs Police preview: Jogoos seek redemption

L-R: Suliaman Majanjaalo, Albert Mugisa and Sulaiman Kiggundu will need collective effort against Police (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21) | Wednesday, 27th February 2019 Fixtures

SC Villa Vs Police – Nelson Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Tooro United – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 PM)

Nyamityobora Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30 PM)

SC Villa faces a much-improved Police side at the Mandela National Stadium on Wednesday in Uganda Premier League duel.

This is one of the three games lined up on the day.

The Jogoos, record winners of the league on 16 counts ,have struggled for form in the previous two or three seasons.

Against Abdallah Mubiru’s Police, the Jogoos who are coached by Douglas Bamweyana will need to up their game if they are to secure maximum points.

Coming to this match, Police has 28 points as they seat in the 8th position, six points clear of SC Villa who are 12th on the log.

Albert Mugisa, SC Villa midfielder

SC Villa’s Albert Mugisa will be one of the players in the spotlight in the game if fielded.

Mugisa was at Police last season before he tendered in his transfer request.

On form Pius Wangi, Bashir Mutanda, Sulaiman Majaanjalo, David Owori and former Police player Mike Sserumaga are other Jogoo players who could impact for the better.

Police have the league current joint top scorer Juma Balinya (12 goals), Hassan Kalega, Ashraf Mugume, Johnson Odong, Ruben Kimera, Simon Mbaziira as some of the key players to look forward to and cause havoc.

Hassan Kalega will be pivotal in the middle of the pack [Photo: John Batanudde]

Victory for the footballing cops will see them dislodge Express from the 7th place.

Depending on the results of Tooro United’s visit to Bright Stars, maximum points for SC Villa will see them take their tally to 25, the same number of points that Tooro United and Bright Stars have apiece before they square off.