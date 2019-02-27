Uganda Cup: Four FUFA Big League clubs at last eight stage

Proline head coach Shafik Bisaso talks to some of his players during a FUFA Big League match. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Cup 2018/19

Quarterfinal draw: Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Four FUFA Big League clubs eagerly await to know their opponents as the quarterfinal draw of the Uganda Cup will be conducted on Wednesday at FUFA House.

Wakiso Giants, Nebbi Central, Kyetume and Proline are the second division clubs still in the race for the coveted prize.

The top flight clubs still in contention include last year’s losing finalists Vipers, BUL, Express and Bright Stars.

Depending on the outcome of the draw on the Wednesday and the eventual results after the matches shall be held, the FUFA Big League clubs have recorded a bold statement of intent.

Wakiso Giants eliminated Tooro United after a tense dramatic shootout at the Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja following a goal-less draw in normal time.

Nebbi Central ejected Nkambi Coffee, the conquerors of Sports Club at the round of 32 stage.

Kyetume Football Club XI

Kyetume needed Robert Ssentongo’s lone strike to eliminate fellow FUFA Big League side Kitara at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Meanwhile, Proline defeated Onduparaka 2-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

FUFA Big L eague delegate, Hassan Kirunda Kakaire is impressed by the standard exhibited by the second tier clubs.

The FUFA Big League clubs have proved many wrong . Despite the level of competition, funding problems (budgetary limitations), the second division clubs have defied all the odds to progress to the quarter finals . I predict two or more FUFA Big league clubs for the semi-finals. Hassan Kirunda Kakaire, FUFA Big League delegate

Wakiso Giants Football Club XI that took on JMC Hippos

Defending champions KCCA were eliminated by Tooro United 4-2 in post match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.