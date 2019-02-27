Uganda Cup Quarterfinals: Vipers draw Proline, Express to face BUL

BUL players celebrate a league goal. They play Express at Wankulukuku in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Cup 2018/19 (Quarterfinal Draw):

Kyetume Vs Wakiso Giants – Nakisunga Ssaza playground

Proline VS Vipers – StarTimes Stadium

Express VS BUL – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Nebbi Central VS Bright Stars – Nebbi

The 2018-19 Uganda Cupquarterfinall draws were held on Wednesday at FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

Last year’s losing finalists Vipers will make the short trip across town to face FUFA Big League club Proline at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Vipers had eliminated another FUFA Big L eague side Kansai Plascon 3-0 at their St Mary’s Stadium fortress.

Jinja based entity BUL, a club coached by Ex-international Peter Onen travels to Wankulukuku to face George Ssimwogerere’s Express.

Bright Stars make the longest trip away to Nebbi Central, conquerors of Sports Club Villa at the stage of 32.

In the other match, Wakiso Giants who eliminated Tooro United after a tense dramatic shoot out at the Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja following a goalless draw in normal time will face Kyetume. Robert Ssentongo spurred Kyetume over another FUFA Big League side Kitara at the Kigaya playground in Hoima during the one-zero result .

The Uganda Cup winner represents the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.