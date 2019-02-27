Zambia FA will not renew contract for Chipolopolo head coach, assistant resigns

Sven Vandenbroeck

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed that they will not renew the employment contract of the Chipolopolo head coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

In a related development, assistant coach Chintu Kampamba resigned and has been replaced by Aggrey Chiyangi and Numba Mumamba.

Vandenbroeck, 39, had his contract due to expire in March 2019.

This implies that Vandenbroeck’s last match in charge will be the final Nations Cup qualifier at home to Namibia next month.

The non-renewal of Vandenbroeck’s contract and the appointment of Chiyangi and Mumamba to the national team technical bench follows a meeting held by the FAZ executive committee this weekend. As an association, we continue to pursue the enhancement of football development by recognising and promoting young talent and building football administration across the country. We expect nothing but a resounding win over Namibia. Adrian Kashala , FAZ General Secertary

The Belgian had been hired on a short-term deal in 2018 after the resignation of former coach, Wedson Nyirenda.

Primarily, he had been tasked to qualify the Chipolopolo for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which hurdle he failed.

With just one victory from the four games in charge (one draw and two losses), Zambia has managed four points as they seat bottom of Group K with one match to play.

Virtually, the 2012 African champions will not be part of the 2019 continental show piece in Egypt come June, having also missed out at the 2017 edition in Gabon.