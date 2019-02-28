FUFA Big League: Kansai Plascon, Kiboga Young share spoils in Mukono

Kansai Plascon – Kiboga Young affair ended one goal apiece

FUFA Big League | Rwenzori Group

Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kiboga Young

Kansai Placon and Kiboga Young played to a one-all draw during Wednesday’s only FUFA Big League duel at the Bishops S.S playground in Mukono.

Michael Bugembe inspired the home side into a first half lead with a stunning shot from distance.

This was moments after the visitors had failed to convert a penalty kick when Jamil Kisitu Nvule missed the effort.

The penalty was awarded by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali following a foul in the forbidden area on former Kitara, Kisubi and Masavu forward Peter Lumolo by defender Najib Gwayido Tusaba.

In the closing stanza of the game, Brian Mugume found the equalizer with a decent header.

The impact of this result is advantage granted for the Rwenzori group leaders, Proline.

Kansai Plascon remains second on the log on 28 points, one below Proline.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s Kiboga Young stays put in third place with 26 points.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League returns on Thursday with a number of games.

Thursday, February 28

Kireka United Vs Doves – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kabale Sharp Vs Bumate United – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Ntinda United Vs Kiira United – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Kyetume Vs Kataka – Nakisunga Ssaza playground

UPDF Vs Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos – Bombo grounds

Light S.S Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Amuria High School playground

Entebeb Vs Bukedea Town Council – Fisheries Training Insistute playground, Bugonga

Nebbi Central Vs Doves All Stars – Nebbi Central Grounds

Saturday, 2nd March 2019: