FUFA Big League: Match officials appointments confirmed

Shamirah Nabadda will handle Kireka United vs Doves at Namboole Stadium (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

There are eight matches lined up for the FUFA Big league on Thursday, 28th February 2019. Five are in Rwenzori Group and three in the Elgon group.

Here are the match officials’ appointments.

Thursday 28th February 2019:

Kyetume FC Vs Kataka FC -Nakisunga Ssaza Grounds (4PM) *Preview

• Referee: Robert Donney

• Assistant Referee 1: Robson J. Atusinguza

• Assistant Referee 2: Friday Noah

• Referee Assessor: Haruna Kebba

Robert Donney (standing with the ball) will be assisted by Samuel Turyomuriwe, J. Atusinguza and Noah Friday for the Kyetume – Kataka match

Kireka United Vs Doves FC- at Mandela National Stadium (4PM)

• Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

• Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

• Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

• Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya

Jane Mutonyi on duty when Kirinya-Jinja S.S hosted Mbarara City. She will be the second assistant for the Kireka United – Doves match at Namboole. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Shamirah Nabadda is in charge of Kireka United – Doves (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Kabale Sharp Vs Bumate FC- Kabale Municipal Stadium (4PM)

• Referee: John Bosco Kalibaala

• Assistant Referee 1: Emmy Kakooza

• Assistant Referee 2: Fahad Sekayuba

• Referee Assessor: Bashir Kwerebera

Ntinda FC Vs Kiira United – Star Times Stadium Lugogo (4 PM)

• Referee: Nasser Muhammed

• Assistant Referee 1: Richard Mugerwa

• Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo

• Referee Assessor: Kabali Grace

UPDF Vs Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos – Bombo Grounds (4 PM)

• Referee: William Wilberforce ‘Engineer’ Oloya

• Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

• Assistant Referee 2: Catherine Nagaddya

• Referee Assessor: Hamed Kongola

William Oloya will handle UPDF Vs JMC Hippos at Bombo. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Light SS Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Amuria High School Grounds (4PM)

• Referee: Siraji Mpyangu

• Assistant Referee 1: Robert Makwali

• Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

• Referee Assessor: Majid Buyinza

Entebbe FC Vs Bukedea Town Council – Fisheries Institute Grounds, Bugonga at (4PM)

• Referee: Emma Kiweewa

• Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule

• Assistant Referee 2: Charles Kato

• Referee Assessor: Dirisa Kasalirwe

Referee Emmanuel Kiweewa will be in Entebbe to officiate Entebbe FC against Bukedea Town Council

Anna Akoyi (third from right) will handle Saturday’s game when Kitara hosts Water at Kigaya play ground in Hoima. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Saturday 2nd March 2019:

Kitara FC Vs Water – Kigaya Grounds- Hoima (4 PM)

• Referee: Akoyi Anna

• Assistant Referee 1: Lydia ‘Lyn’ Wanyama Nantabo

• Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhairwe

• Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Lydia Nantabo Wanyama will be the first assistant referee in Hoima (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Wakiso Giants Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe Stadium (4 PM)

• Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

• Assistant Referee 1: Musa Balikoowa Ngoobi

• Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Mwesigwa

• Referee Assessor: Siraji Katono

Wednesday Result:

Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kiboga Young