Legend Mayanja kick-starts Kyetume duties with home duel against Kataka

Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja is now head coach at Kyetume Football Club after replacing Alex Isabirye

2018/19 FUFA Big League

Thursday, 28 February 2019

Elgon Group

Kyetume Vs Kataka – Nakisunga Ssaza playground

UPDF Vs Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos – Bombo grounds

Light S.S Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Amuria High School playground

Entebbe Vs Bukedea Town Council – Fisheries Training Institute playground, Bugonga

Nebbi Central Vs Doves All Stars – Nebbi Central Grounds

Rwenzori Group:

Kireka United Vs Doves – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kabale Sharp Vs Bumate United – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Ntinda United Vs Kiira United – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

The FUFA Big League resumes on Thursday with eight matches lined up. Five of these are in the Elgon group and the three in the Rwenzori group.

Newly named Kyetume Football Club head coach Jackson ‘Mia-Mia’ Mayanja who is working with Allan Kabonge Kivewala as his assistant kick start their duties with a home fiture against Mbale based Kataka at the Nakisunga playground in Mukono.

The two coaches replaced Alex Isabirye Musongola who departed for Nyamityobora FC were in the stands as they watched Kyetume draw goal-less away to Jinja Municipal Council Hippos at the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja last week.

Kyetume has no other option than to fight for three points if they are to keep track with the leaders Wakiso Giants who face Bukedea Town Council a day later in Jinja.

Veterans Patrick Ochan, Vicent Kayizzi Walugembe, Robert Ssentongo, Elukana Nkugwa, Godfrey Buni, Ibrahim Kazindula, Tarzan Kambugu will be the pool of players that Mayanja and the technical team will pick from the game.

Kataka has talisman Peter Lusimbula to inspire the club at a time they suspended five players over indiscipline.

Referee Robert Donney will handle the game at Nakisunga playground.

In the other Elgon group games lined up on the day, Steven Bogere’s UPDF plays host to Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos at the Bombo grounds, a match that will be officiated by FIFA Referee William Oloya, assisted by Isa Masembe and Catherine Nagaddya.

Light S.S will be at home to Amuka Bright Stars at the Amuria High School play grounds whilst James Odoch’s coached Entebbe entertains Bukedea Town Council at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play ground, Bugonga in Entebbe.

Emmanuel Kiweewa will be the center referee in Entebbe.

Meanwhile, Nebbi Central takes on Doves All Stars in the eagerly awaited West Nile derby at the Nebbi Central Grounds. The derby will be officiated by Henry Byaruhanga.

Under the Rwenzori Group, Kireka United takes on Masindi based Doves at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Shamirah Nabadda will handle the contest.

Kabale Sharp takes on Bumate United away at the Kabale Municipal Stadium, a contest that will be officiated by John Bosco Kalibaala.

Meanwhile, Ntinda United will battle Kiira United in the heart of Kampala at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Nasser Muhammed is the center referee at Lugogo.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the season in May 2019.

Saturday, 2nd March 2019:

Kitara Vs Water – Kigaya Playground, Hoima

Wakiso Giants Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

