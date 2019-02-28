Mbarara Vs Paidha BA Preview: Ankole Lions target recovery

Friday March 1, 2019

Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 4.30pm

Ibrahim Oriti

Mbarara City seek to put an end to a three match winless streak when they host lowly ranked Paidha Black Angels at Kakyeeka.

The Ankole Lions have lost their previous two games 2-1; at home to Onduparaka and away to Kirinya Jinja SS and had earlier drawn goalless at Bright Stars.

Third on the standings with 36 points, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will hope their decent home record carries them against a side that are yet to pick more than two points on the road.

Paul Mucureezi, skipper Hilary Mukundane and Ibrahim Oriti will be vital for the hosts. Paidha Black Angels will hope forward Dickens Okwir is in fine form to earn them precious away points.