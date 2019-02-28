Mubiru labels Balinya ‘Best attacking midfielder’ in the country

Juma Balinya wheels away after scoring against SC Villa [Photo: John Batanudde]

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru was full of praise for Juma Balinya after the attacker scored his 13th goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with SC Villa.

The gaffer described the former Vipers player as the best attacking midfielder in the country at the moment and feels he deserves to play a part at the national level.

“He (Balinya) is good. I think he is the best attacking midfielder we have around the country at the moment,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports.

Juma Balinya in action against SC Villa [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

We need to encourage him and support him and I think he needs to play a part on the national team at the moment.

Balinya leads the goal scoring charts in the league despite playing off the main man and has over five assists.

Mubiru says the club is proud to have him in their ranks although he gets a feeling over relying on him has had an adverse effect as well.

Juma Balinya [Photo: John Batanudde]

“As Police FC, we celebrate him much as we are relying too much on him maybe getting other players to give up their responsibilities but he has been good and shows he is hungrier for every game.

Balinya has scored four goals in his previous four games including the leveller in the 1-1 draw against KCCA, the winner at home to Ndejje and the opener in the 2-0 win away to Express FC.