Police coach bemoans lack of killer instinct

Abdallah Mubiru, Police FC Coach [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Police FC couldn’t capitalise on their dominance more so in the opening exchanges of the game against SC Villa as they dropped points in the 1-1 draw with SC Villa.

The Cops wasted a couple of chances through Ashraf Mugume, Ronald Nyanzi, Ruben Kimera and later Pius Kagwa and were punished by Bashir Mutanda strike from the spot.

“I am very disappointed with the result,” Abdallah Mubiru told the post-match presser. “Whenever my team play, I expect them to make mistakes because most of my players in attack apart from Juma Balinya are just playing in the division for the first time,” he went on.

I accepted to suffer as boys continue to learn but sometimes I feel hurt the way we lose chances because you could think at one moment players could come out and show their brilliance. We had chances to kill off this game in ten minutes with three good chances.

Police has been dominant in defeats and lack of a typical goal scoring forward also seems to hurt them after letting Norman Ojik leave for Wakiso Giants.

Despite missing good chances per game, no team besides KCCA has scored more goals (30) than the 2005 league champions.