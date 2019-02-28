Football

SC Villa 1-1 Police: Photos from the UPL stalemate at Namboole

ago
by Aisha Nakato
SC Villa rallied from a goal down to draw with Police one-all at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Wednesday.

Juma Balinya was on target for Police while Bashir Mutanda scored from the penalty spot for the Joogos.

