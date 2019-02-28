SC Villa 1-1 Police: Photos from the UPL stalemate at Namboole

FootballSC Villa 1-1 Police: Photos from the UPL stalemate at NambooleClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 26 mins ago by Aisha NakatoTwitterFacebookInstagramSC Villa rallied from a goal down to draw with Police one-all at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Wednesday.Juma Balinya was on target for Police while Bashir Mutanda scored from the penalty spot for the Joogos.