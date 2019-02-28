UAF Track and field season starts this weekend at Namboole Stadium

Stella Chesang with a powerful kick to the finish line to win gold in the Women’s 10,000 metres final at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Uganda Athletics Federation Track & Field Events

1st Trials (March 2nd 2019)

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (8 AM – 2 PM)

The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) track and field season will kick off on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole with three big missions.

First things first, there are planned national trials on this day which will be splashed with 28 events on the day’s competition programme.

This comes after successful national cross country championship were held at Tororo Golf Course two weeks ago.

According to the UAF publicity secretary, Namayo Mawerere, the trials are meant for the athletes to hit the qualification marks for different major international events.



The campaign is for athletes to qualify for major international competitions as well as a build up for the Tokyo 2010 Olympic Games. Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation Publicity Secretary

Shida Leni (2398) powers to the 400M finish line at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole during a previous trial.

The federation has however planned to have 14 national competitions geared towards offering opportunities to athletes to qualify for the World Championships due in September in Doha, Qatar.

It is at the 2017 London World Championships that Ugandan star Joshua Cheptegei brushed shoulders with Mo Farah to win a 10,000m silver medal.

The other major engagements Uganda is eyeing for athletes to hit the required qualification standards include the Africa Junior U18 and U20 in Ivory Coast in April and All Africa Games slated for Morocco in August.