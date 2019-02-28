Uganda Cubs squad for Turkey tournament named

Uganda Cubs goalkeepers Dan Ssemwogerere, Delton Oyo and Jack Komakech (Photo: FUFA Media)

The Uganda U17 national football team will depart for Antalya, Turkey in the wee hours of Friday.

The Cubs, as they are popularly known, completed their ten-day residential training at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru ahead of the invitational tournament.

During the camp, ‘The Cubs’ played a couple of training match winning 3-1 and 2-1 against Jinja SS and Football for Good respectively.

The 23-man squad to play at the twelve-team invitational tournament in Turkey has been named.

The tourney in Turkey is aimed at fine tuning the Cubs for the upcoming CAF U17 Championship that will be hosted by Tanzania in April.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ndejje University FC), Delton Oyo (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Daniel Ssemwogerere (Bright Stars FC)

Outfield Players: Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Ekellot (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), James Jarieko (Paidha Black Angels FC), John Kokas Alou (URA FC), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC), Thomas Kakaire (Bright Stars FC), Shafik Kakande (Bright Stars FC), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars FC), Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC), Saul Kiddawalime (Super Cubs), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Vipers SC), Rogers Mugisha (Mbarara City FC), Isma Mugulusi (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Polycarp Mwaka (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Edwin Opaala Mukisa (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC), Shafik Wasswanga (Ndejje University FC), Yasin Abdu Owane (Vipers SC), Ronnie Ziraba (Express FC)

Officials

Darius Mugoye (Leader of Delegation)

Jackson Magera (1 st Assistant coach)

Assistant coach) Hamza Lutalo (2 nd Assistant coach)

Assistant coach) Mubarak Kiberu (Goalkeeper coach)

Emmanuel Nakabago (Team Doctor)

Bashir Mutyaba (Team Manager)

Sharon Nalunga (FUFA Secretariat)

Bosco Omaria (Team Media Officer)

Reagan Mulekeezi (102.1 FUFA fm)

Frank Bumpenje (Kits Officer)

Tournament Groups

Group 1: Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Turkey

Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Turkey Group 2: Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco and Belarus

Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco and Belarus Group 3: Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Montenegro

Uganda Cubs Fixtures (Group Phase)