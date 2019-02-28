Vipers Vs Express Preview: Renewal of Acquaintances at Kitende

Friday March 1, 2019

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Tito Okello celebrates his controversial equaliser against Express at Wankulukuku [Photo: John Batanudde]

Champions Vipers host rivals Express in a highly anticipated clash at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Friday afternoon.

The rivalry between the two sides has been fast growing since Vipers joined the league as Bunamwaya but became intense last season when the Venoms signed Daniel Sserunkuma from Red Eagles and then hammered a relegation fighting Express 5-0 last season.

Before start of this season, Vipers signed goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora from the jaws of Express where he was training and that didn’t go well with the Red Eagles faithful.

As if that’s not enough to steer rivalry, the reverse fixture this season nearly ended in chaos after Tito Okello equalised at the death at Wankulukuku to cancel out Tony Odur first half goal in a game Sserunkuma missed a penalty.

Ronald Kirangwa was banned for poor officiating in the reverse fixture [Photo: John Batanudde]

Referees Richard Kirangwa and his assistants were banned for allowing Okello’s goal to stand despite being in an offside position as he scored.

On to the pitch, both teams will be eager to pick maximum points with Vipers seeking to close the gap on leaders KCCA while Red Eagles want to continue rising on the log.

Team News

Vipers could still be without defenders Livingstone Mulondo and the versatile Geoffrey Wasswa due to injury after the duo missed the last couple of games.

Yayo Lutimba and Moses Waiswa have been left out for the previous matches but could be part of the team to face Express.

The Red Eagles will be without left back Disan Galiwango who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Frank Tumwesigye Zaga is ineligible to face his parent club as he is on loan from Vipers.

Eric Kambale is out of the game due to injury [Photo: John Batanudde]

Eric Kambale continues to miss out due to injury and could be joined out by Arthur Kiggundu and Charles Musoke who both were injured in the 1-0 win over Ndejje University.

But good news is that Shafik Kizito Nana is available for selection after missing two games due to injury.

Key Stats

This will be the 28 th league meeting between the two sides; Vipers have won 12, lost 6 and drawn 9.

league meeting between the two sides; Vipers have won 12, lost 6 and drawn 9. Vipers have only lost once at home against Express in the last 11 meetings – that was on September 23, 2016 at Nakivubo.

Tony Odur now at Express, is the leading goal scorer in the league engagements between the two clubs with 10 goals to his name. He scored 6 for Vipers out of 10 matches against Express while has 4 for the Red Eagles against the Venoms from 5 matches.

Key Players

Tito Okello, Innocent Wafula and Taddeo Lwanga will be vital for the hosts while Red Eagles will rely on calm defender John Revita, Odur and Mubarak Nsubuga for inspiration.