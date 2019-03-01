Entebbe’s Kenneth Tumusiime races to the ball as a Bukedea defender closes by. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

FUFA Big League 2018/19:

Elgon Group:



Entebbe 0-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Kyetume 4-2 Kataka

Kataka UPDF 0-0 Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos Light S.S 1-0 Amuka Bright Stars

Amuka Bright Stars

Rwenzori Group:

Kireka United 1-1 Doves

Doves Kabale Sharp Vs Bumate United (*Not played, Bumate United failed to travel)

Ntinda United 1-4 Kiira United

Wednesday Result: Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kiboga Young

Entebbe Football Club was held by visiting Bukedea Town Council to a non-scoring draw at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga, Entebbe on Thursday.

This was one of the seven games in the second tier division lined up on the day.

Missed scoring opportunities from Kenneth Tumusiime, Muhammed Ochaya, Andrew Ssekayombya and second half substitute Rashid ‘Kudra’ Matovu denied the home side.

Referee Emma Kiweewa offers a helping hand to Entebbe FC midfielder Muhammed Ochaya. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Meanwhile, Kiira United defeated Ntinda United 4-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Kyetume smiled to an emphatic 4-2 home win over Mbale based Kataka at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground to give Jackson ‘Mia-Mia’ Mayanja a winning start.

Former URA, SC Villa and KCCA striker Robert Ssentongo scored a hat-trick for Kyetume.

Light S.S outwittted Amuka Bright Stars 1-0 at the Amuria High School playground.

UPDF and visiting Jinja Municipal Council Hippos settled for a goal-less draw at the Bombo Barracks stadium.

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kireka United and Masindi based Doves shared the spoils in one all draw. David Obedmoth gave the visitors the lead on 23 minutes but Umar Mbowa replied with a second half strike in the 68th minute.

The FUFA Big League continues on Saturday with two matches.

Kitara hosts Water at Kigaya playground in Hoima while Wakiso Giants will be home to Bukedea Town Council at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the season in May 2019.

Saturday, 2nd March 2019: