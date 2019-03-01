Golfers eager for the inaugural Tusker Malt Lager series final showdown

Golfers smile during the second last series held at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort.



Event: Final Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series

Final Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series Date : Saturday, 2 nd March 2019

: Saturday, 2 March 2019 Venue: Uganda Golf Club

Uganda Golf Club Tee off Time: 7 AM

The final round of the inaugural Tusker Malt Lager Golf series will tee off at the Par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

At least 280 golfers will take part in the day-long event that will crown the golfing business for the series which have been played for 17 weeks.

Kin Karisa with caddie

The series have traversed the country at Fort Portal, Mbarara, Jinja, Palm Valley and Lake Victoria Serena Resort with cumulative points for all the golfers.

Excelling golfers from the series will earn themselves an all expense paid trip for a golf holiday to Pattaya, Thailand.

Paul Ndyaguma leads the individual male category with 233 points whilst Peace Kabasweka has the most points in the female catergory (193 points).

Paul Ndyaguma is the individual leader of the series

My qualification for the finals perhaps is the spark that I needed to concentrate on the individual outings. I didn’t have a good start at the opening qualifier however I later found out that we had qualified. Paul Ndyaguma, Golfer

Five teams each from the Uganda Golf Club and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort while others clubs will qualify three each (pairs of two).

The other partners are; Ethiopian Airlines, Shell Uganda, CBA Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Lets Go Travel, Serena Hotels, MTN and Kenya Ports Authority.

Golfers refresh with the Tusker Malt Lager

Qualified teams