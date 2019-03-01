KCCA manager Mike Mutebi confident of victory against SC Villa

Saturday, March 2

KCCA vs SC Villa – 4:00 pm, Lugogo

Mike Mutebi talks to the players

KCCA Football Club will play hosts SC Villa in the Uganda Premier League at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

The Kasasiro go into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to URA at the same ground on Wednesday.

Manager Mike Mutebi is confident his side will bounce back against the Joogos as they bear down on the title.

“We are going to see a reaction and we are going to win that match tomorrow,” Mutebi said with confidence during a pre match presser at Lugogo.

“We slipped and that’s unacceptable, so we are going to win tomorrow. There is certainly going to be a reaction from the players,” he added.

However, the gaffer believes SC Villa’s current form will not matter and says the Joogos will be all out because of the rivalry between the clubs and their coach, Douglas Bamweyana, who Mutebi labelled as ambitious.

“The tie is going to be very interesting because of the history between the two clubs. You may think Villa is struggling but I don’t think so because when they play against KCC, it is a different Villa all together.

“They have a very ambitious coach who seems to know how to play his buttons.”