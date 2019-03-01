Mbarara City outwits Paidha Black Angels, rediscover winning touch

Mbarara City players celebrate a goal at Kakyeka

Uganda Premier League (Friday Results):

Mbarara City 2-1 Paidha Black Angels

Vipers 2-0 Express

The previous three matches have been a ‘hell’ of sorts for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and Mbarara City Football Club.

After winning 3-0 in the Mbarara derby against bitter rivals Nyamitybora, Mbarara City drew goal-less away to Bright Stars, fell by an identical 2-1 scoreline at home to Onduparaka and away to Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

On Friday, the Ankole Lions swiftly recovered, to win 2-1 at their Kakyeka Stadium fortress over relegation threatened league debutants Paidha Black Angels.

Talisman and the club’s record signing Paul ‘Mucu’ Mucureezi struck the opening goal for the home side, firing home a penalty at the stroke of half time.

This was Mucureezi’s 7th goal in the league this term, since departing the 12 time league champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Striker Dickens Okwir, a target for Mbarara City in the January window found the equalizer in quick succession, scoring three minutes later as the two sides returned to the locker-rooms tied one goal apiece.

With 15 minutes to the climax of the match, second half substitute Raymond Onyai, a January recruit from Mbale based Kataka created for Jude Ssemugabi to score the winner.

The Ankole Lions jealously protected the lead to win the game and earn three points that take them to 39 points with 8 games left for the season to eclipse.

Paidha Black Angels suffered their 13th loss of the season, coming in the wake of another defeat (3-0) at Maroons days earlier.

The Blacks remain bottom lagged with just 12 points from 22 matches.

Next matches:

Mbarara City will face a wounded Express side next Tuesday, on 5th March 2019 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Paidha Black Angels return to Bar Okoro where they entertain Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Wednesday 6th March.