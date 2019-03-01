Old rivals ACC and Wanderers face off in race for T20 knockout places

Denis Musali (R) returns for Wanderers against ACC

Familiar foes ACC and Wanderers will face off on Saturday in the Divisional T20 Championship at Lugogo.

With Ceylon Lions already guaranteed a place in the knock out phase, there is only a single slot to fight for between ACC,Wanderers and Premier.

Given that Premier lost to ACC one of their games, the advantage lies with ACC who can qualify for the next round of they can defeat Wanderers in both games.

Wanderers might have lost to favorites Ceylon Lions but they gave Ceylon Lions a bloody nose. The new look Wanderers added former Tornado captain Brian Adriko to their side and he scored a fluent half century on his debut.

The other new boy Daniel Batuwa did just okay but more runs will needed from him while youngster Davis Acire had a decent cameo as well.

Batuwa will be facing his former teammates very early on in the season but there will be no time for feelings as this is a winner takes all encounter.

David Mwesigwa, on loan to ACC from Wanderers will have to deliver the goods for his team mates against his friends.

Wanderers will have captain Denis Musali back in the side having missed out on selection last time out due to fitness issues.

The Saturday fixture will be played at Lugogo Cricket Oval with 1st game starting at 10am and afternoon game at 2.30pm.