Ondu Vs Maroons Preview: Visitors seek rare double over Caterpillars

Saturday March 2, 2019

Green Light Stadium, Arua 4pm

Maroons could earn a rare double over Onduparaka if they can beat the Caterpillars away at the Green Light stadium, Arua on Saturday.

The Prisons side won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Luzira and go into the game with belief after whitewashing Paidha Black Angels in their last game.

Former Onduparaka forward Rashid Agau will be key if the visitors are to punish his former pay masters.

The Caterpillars drew their last home encounter goalless against Vipers and have not won at home in over five games.

Vianney Sekajugo was a villain as he missed chances against Vipers but will be eager to react with a good show against Maroons.

Onduparaka lie 6th on the log with 31 points while Maroons are 13th with 22 points.