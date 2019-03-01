Ssentongo hat-trick inspires Kyetume over hap-less Kataka

Kyetume Football Club XI

FUFA Big League 2018/19 (Thursday Results):

Elgon Group:

Kyetume 4-2 Kataka

Kataka Entebbe 0-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council UPDF 0-0 Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos Light S.S 1-0 Amuka Bright Stars

Rwenzori Group:

Kireka United 1-1 Doves

Doves Kabale Sharp Vs Bumate United (* Not played, Bumate United failed to travel )

) Ntinda United 1-4 Kiira United

Wednesday Result: Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kiboga Young

Veteran striker Robert Ssentongo starred with a hat-trick as Kyetume Football Club humbled Kataka 4-2 in a FUFA Big League match played at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground on Thursday.

The former SC Villa, KCCA and URA striker was in scintillating form, scoring thrice as Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja and Allan Kabonge kick started their epoch at Kyetume in style.

Vicent Walugembe Kayizzi scored a decent free-kick for the fourth goal.

Meanwhile, Kataka Football Club got their consolation goals through Nasuru Nandala and talisman Peter Lusimbula.



In the other Elgon group matches, Light S.S piped Amuka Bright Stars 1-0 at the Amuria play ground.

Two matches ended score-less after 90 minutes. Entebbe versus Bukedea Town Council played at Bugonga and UPDF against Jinja Municipal Council Hippos.

Two matches were played in the Rwenzori group.

Kira United condemned Ntinda 4-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Kireka United and Masindi based Doves shared the spoils in a one all draw.

Meanwhile, Bumate United failed to travel to Kabale for their game with Kabale Sharp.

The FUFA Big League continues on Saturday with two matches.

Kitara hosts Water at Kigaya playground in Hoima while Wakiso Giants will be home to Bukedea Town Council at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the season in May 2019.

Saturday, 2nd March 2019: