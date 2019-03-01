Sserunkuma double takes Vipers joint top

Vipers 2-0 Express

Sserunkuma celebrates his opener against Express [Photo: John Batanudde]

Daniel Sserunkuma netted a brace as Vipers won 2-0 against Express FC at Kitende to go level on points (45) with leaders KCCA.

The forward scored at the start of either half in a game the hosts dominated and should have won with a bigger margin.

The champions started brightly and got a deserved lead inside six minutes when Sserunkuma tapped in from close range after Aziz Kayondo had done a wonderful job down the left.

Tito Okello missed another chance to double the lead four minutes later while Sserunkuma also had an opportunity to score but still missed.

At the stroke of half time, Sserunkuma, scorer of a hat trick in the corresponding fixture should have made it 2-0 but with the net at his mercy and the goalkeeper beaten, sent his effort over the bar after Ibrahim Kiyemba’s good work on the right.

Express coach George Ssimwogerere made a double change with Joe Male and Shafik Kizito coming off for Sadiq Ssekyembe and Tony Odur respectively.

Four minutes after the break, Sserunkuma made up for his missed chances with a second on the day when he beautifully controlled Abraham Ndugwa pass and slotted home past Mathias Muwanga.

At this moment, it was literally game over for the visitors as the hosts pressed for more and Okello headed over the bar from close range after a weighted cross from Kiyemba.

Michael Nam Ouma introduced Moses Waiswa for Ndugwa and later Brian Umony could have pulled one back for the visitors but failed to connect after poor defending by Vipers.

There was no change at the final whistle as Vipers won and are now second only because they have scored less than KCCA while Express stay 9th with 28 points.