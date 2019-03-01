Tanzania Vs Uganda Cranes: Gabonese officials in charge

Eric Otogo-Catsane

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes Venue: National Stadium, Dar es salaam

Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the match officials who will handle the AFCON 2019 Group L qualifier between rivals Tanzania and Uganda in Dar es Salaam.

Eric Otogo Castane from Gabon is the center referee for the March 23rd 2019 encounter that will be hosted at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Castane, 44, was also the referee in charge of Uganda’s goalless draw with Tanzania at Namboole on September 8th.

He will be assisted by country-mates Moussounda Montel and Marlaise Ditsoga as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Gabonese referee Isidore Nze is the fourth official as Sudanese Mamoun Bushara will be the match commissioner.

Murushid Jjuuko (left) after the Tanzanian game that ended goal-less at Namboole Stadium

Uganda Cranes has already qualified for the AFCON 2019 tournament that will be played in June, in Egypt.

There are other 13 countries already confirmed.

Tanzania (5 points) has a chance to qualify as well should they win this match with prayers that Lesotho (5 points) fails to win away at bottom placed Cape Verde (4 points).

