Tooro United Vs Police Preview: Both teams target redemption

Saturday March 2

Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal 4pm

Juma Balinya in action against SC Villa. He will be key against Tooro United [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Tooro United host premier league entertainers Police FC at Buhinga with either seeking recovery.

The hosts are winless in five games in which they have lost once while Police are winless in three games losing once and drawing twice away to SC Villa and KCCA.

Tooro United, 7th on the log with 29 points, same Police who have an inferior goal difference will hope forwards Allan Kayiwa and Steven Omvia don goal scoring boots.

Allan Kayiwa

For Abdallah Mubiru’s side, hope will be vested in the league’s leading scorer Juma Balinya as well as Ronald Nyanzi and Ruben Kimera to ensure the team picks all three points.

Police won the reverse fixture 2-1 coming from a goal down at Lugogo but must be at their clinical best to edge the hosts who are yet to lose at home.