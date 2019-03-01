Uganda Golf Union (UGU) unveiled GEMS Cambridge International School Kampala as key partners of the Uganda Junior Golf Academy.

The event took place at the school’s lakeside premises in Butabika, Kampala.

The partnership is targeting the annual All Africa Junior Golf Championship this time round slated for March in Botswana where Uganda junior golfers will be in the mix.

The package is worth US $3,7500 and it compounds five air tickets and a unique branded kit for the team of four players and one coach.

Uganda Golf Union Innocent Kihika asserted that the partnership is timely and will boost the team ahead the Junior championships in Botswana.

We are very happy to announce this sponsorship package because it will surely boost the team. We hope that the team will emerge champions Innocent Kihika, President Uganda Golf Union

In 2018, Uganda won silver at the same do while South Africa Junior Golf team who has won gold in 19 successive outings repeated their heroics.

With this new boost on board, GEMS Cambridge marketing and Enrollment Manger Brenda Mutesi expects Uganda to perform to the best of expectations.

We are proud to be partners of such talented young golfers. We are very hopeful that they will return home will silverware, more so gold Brenda Mutesi, GEMS Cambridge marketing and Enrollment

GEMS Cambridge of late has shown interest in golf.

Last year, they were also board as co-partners during the three-week long Uganda Golf Open Championship held at Entebbe Club.

Meanwhile, Winners and runners up at the Botswana showpiece will qualify for the 2020 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

Six players have been camping at Entebbe but the best four will be picked for the continental showpiece.

Initiatives like this are in line with UGU education policy. It has earned junior golfers overseas academic scholarships and Ronald Otile, Daniel Baguma and the like have benefited from it.