﻿Ssimwogerere labels Express as ‘Vitz’ and Vipers ‘Subaru’

Express FC coach George Ssimwogerere likened his side to a Vitz in comparison to Vipers which he described as a Subaru after a 2-0 defeat at Kitende.

The gaffer who has been in charge for six games since replacing Kefa Kisala admitted his boys couldn’t match the champions but hailed the fight.

“The boys put up a good fight and am proud of them,” said Ssimwogerere. “But you could see the difference in quality and I call that level. We were not on same level with Vipers,” he added before giving a description in regard to cars.

I will give an example. I have two cars, a Subaru and Vitz but we all know which of the two gets to Masaka faster than the others.

Tasked to explain where he thought his side lost the game or where the opponents did better, Ssimwogerere said.

They were playing at home and on a carpet (astro turf pitch) which my players are not used to.

Express return to action on Tuesday with a home date against high flying Mbarara City who won 2-1 at home to Paidha Black Angels.