Bright Stars keen to complete a double over debutants Ndejje University

Ndejje University and Bright Stars captains with the match officials prior to kick off of the first leg. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22):

Saturday, 02 March 2019

Bright Stars Vs Ndejje University

At the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4 PM)

Ten points separate 10th positioned Bright Stars from league debutants Ndejje University who are currently seated in the 14th place.

When these two clubs locked horns on 7th November 2018 at the Arena of Visions in Bombo, Bright Stars won on the road 3-0 thanks to strikes from Dan Birikwalira, Juma Ssebaduka and second half substitute John Kokas Opejo.

The visitors completely dominated their hosts with fluid passing of the ball, precision and game intelligence.

On Saturday, 02 March 2019, the two side face off in a return leg during match day 22.

Since the first round duel, a lot of water has passed down the drain.

Ndejje University has since shipped in a few new faces on the technical wing and playing staff.

They have a new technical director Asuman Lubowa who is working hand in hand with head coach Raymond Timothy Komakech.

Ndejje University conceding a goal against Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Some of the new players signed in the January transfer window include Richardson Asaba,

Fred Kajoba is at the helm of Bright Stars as head coach, assisted by Paul Kiwanuka.

The two have struggled to find a footing in the past 10 league matches, with a poor run to find a win.

Fred Kajoba on the Bright Stars technical bench during the corresponding first leg. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Ndejje University Football Club head coach Raymond Timothy Komakech on the sidelines as his team faced Maroons at Luzira on Tuesday. (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Against Ndejje University at home, Bright Stars shall target for nothing but maximum points.

Skipper Senkatuka, Augustine Kacancu, Birikwalira, Derrick Ngobi, Alfred Onek, Brian Enzama, Brian Kayanja and Henry Kiwanuka are some of the players that they will dwell upon.

Ndejje University has goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, Edward Kabona, skipper Ronald Odokonyero, Bernard Katetemera, Paul Ddumba, De Boss Kalama, Anwar Ntege, Noel Nasasira, Samuel Matovu and Emmanuel Wasswa among others to look forward to.