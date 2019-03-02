Golfers brave early rains to grace the final Tusker Malt Lager Golf series at UGC, Kampala

A powerful Tee-shot at during the Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series final leg at UGC (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Not even the heavy early morning rains deterred nor scared away the large field of golfers at the final leg of the inaugural Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Saturday.

As early as 6 AM, the early bird golfers were already assembled on the Tee-boxes ready for the swing at the par 72 golfing facility in the heart of the Ugandan capital city.

Teeing off from the Par 5 Hole No. 5 at the UGC during the Tusker Malt Lager Series. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

A lady golfer reads the line. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Golfers have different tastes as regards rains on the course with the holding fairways and greens favouring the long hitters as well as perfect chippers of that golf ball.

At least 280 golfers are part of the day-long event that winds down the 17 week’s action which had a qualifier at UGC, then tranversed through Fort Portal, Mbarara, Jinja, Palm Valley and Lake Victoria Serena Resort.

Individual golfers (best male and female) as well as the pairings will earn themselves an all- expense paid trip for a golf holiday to Pattaya, Thailand.

Charles Kabunga in action during the final leg of the Tusker Malt Lager Golf series. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Coming to the final leg, Paul Ndyaguma leads the individual male category with 233 points whilst Peace Kabasweka has the most points in the female catergory (193 points).

Five teams each from the Uganda Golf Club and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort while others clubs will qualify three each (pairs of two).

A golfer marks his card after playing during the final

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Brand is the main sponsor of these series, the first of its kind in the golfing fraternity in Uganda.

The other partners are; Ethiopian Airlines, Shell Uganda, CBA Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Lets Go Travel, Serena Hotels, MTN and Kenya Ports Authority.

The relief after a successful putt. (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

The team chemistry between a caddie and his master reaps dividends (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Qualified teams

Sam Opolot & Joseph Kimani – 43 points (Count Back)

Charles Odere & Collin Odere – 43 points

Emmanuel Moko & Samuel Kato – 42 Points (Count Back)

Ian Parker & Daniel Ludlow: 42 points (Count Back)

Geoffrey Orach & Collins Bulafu – 42 points (Count Back)

Geofrey Orach on the Tee at Tee-Box no.1 during the final leg of the Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series in Kampala on Saturday, 2nd March 2019. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The Tusker Malt Lager Series have been overwhelming, challenging and fun. I managed to qualify during the second last leg. It was a combined effort with my partner, Collins Bulafu. I thank all the sponsors for this exciting tournament.

Geoffrey Orach, Golfer

Golfers carefully cross the road zebra crossing from the Uganda Golf Club back 9 to the front 9 of the course during the final leg of the Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series on Saturday, 2nd March 2019. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

