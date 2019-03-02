Golfers brave early rains to grace the final Tusker Malt Lager Golf series at UGC, Kampala

Not even the heavy early morning rains deterred nor scared away the large field of golfers at the final leg of the inaugural Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Saturday.
As early as 6 AM, the early bird golfers were already assembled on the Tee-boxes ready for the swing at the par 72 golfing facility in the heart of the Ugandan capital city.
Golfers have different tastes as regards rains on the course with the holding fairways and greens favouring the long hitters as well as perfect chippers of that golf ball.
At least 280 golfers are part of the day-long event that winds down the 17 week’s action which had a qualifier at UGC, then tranversed through Fort Portal, Mbarara, Jinja, Palm Valley and Lake Victoria Serena Resort.
Individual golfers (best male and female) as well as the pairings will earn themselves an all- expense paid trip for a golf holiday to Pattaya, Thailand.
Coming to the final leg, Paul Ndyaguma leads the individual male category with 233 points whilst Peace Kabasweka has the most points in the female catergory (193 points).
Five teams each from the Uganda Golf Club and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort while others clubs will qualify three each (pairs of two).
Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Brand is the main sponsor of these series, the first of its kind in the golfing fraternity in Uganda.
The other partners are; Ethiopian Airlines, Shell Uganda, CBA Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Lets Go Travel, Serena Hotels, MTN and Kenya Ports Authority.
Qualified teams
Sam Opolot & Joseph Kimani – 43 points (Count Back)
Charles Odere & Collin Odere – 43 points
Emmanuel Moko & Samuel Kato – 42 Points (Count Back)
Ian Parker & Daniel Ludlow: 42 points (Count Back)
Geoffrey Orach & Collins Bulafu – 42 points (Count Back)
The Tusker Malt Lager Series have been overwhelming, challenging and fun. I managed to qualify during the second last leg. It was a combined effort with my partner, Collins Bulafu. I thank all the sponsors for this exciting tournament.Geoffrey Orach, Golfer
