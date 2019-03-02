Karim Nizigiyimana: Vipers defender in Burundi Squad to face Gabon | Afcon 2019

Abdul Karim Nizigiyimana has been summoned for Burundi national duty [Photo: Vipers Media]

Vipers SC defender Karim Nizigiyimana has been included in Burundi’s squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gabon.

The two nations face off in Bujumbura on March 23 with a draw enough to take Burundi to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Swallows are second in Group C on nine points, two behind Mali who are already through to the continental finals due in Egypt starting June this year.

Nizigiyimana joined the Ugandan champions in the January window but has made a handful of appearances sitting on the bench in the last two.

Elsewhere, former SC Villa goalkeeper McArthur Arakaza has also been summoned.

The player currently features for Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos after he failed to get game time at the Jogoos.

Gor Mahia striker Francis Mustafa also makes cut in Coach Olivier Niyungeko team that has Stoke City striker Saido Berahino as well as former Newcastle midfielder Gael Bigirimana.

The Full Burundi Squad

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Nahimana (KMC, Tanzania), Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka, Kenya), McArthur Arakaza (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia)

Defenders: Frédéric Nsabiyumva (Chippa United, South Africa), Omar Moussa (Sofapaka, Kenya), Omar Ngando (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Rachid Léon Harerimana (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Mukura David Nshimirimana (VS,Rwanda), Amora Christophe Nduwarugira (TB Saad, Portugal), Abdoul Karim Nizigiyimana (Vipers FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Gael Duhayindavyi (Mukura, Rwanda), Gael Bigirimana (Hibernian, Scotland), Pierre Kwizerae (Al Oruba, Oman), Fati Papy (Malanti Chiefs, Swaziland), Shassiri Nahimana (Al Mojzel, Saudi Arabia), Francis Mustafa (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cédric Amissi (Al Tawoun, Saudi Arabia), Hussein Shabani (Ethiopian Coffee FC, Ethiopia)

Forwards: Saido Berahino (Stoke City, England), Abdoul Fiston (JSK (Algeria), Enock Sabumukama (Zesco United, Zambia), Selemani Y. Ndikumana (AL Adalah, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Amissi (Nec Breda, Netherlands), Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars, Zambia), Bienvenue Shaka (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia)