KCCA humbles Sports Club Villa, maintains summit spot

Allan Kyambadde was man of the match as KCCA humbled SC Villa 4-1 at Lugogo [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE]

Uganda Premier League (Saturday Results):

KCCA 4-2 Sports Club Villa

Bright Stars 3-0 Ndejje University

Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-1 Nyamityobora

Tooro United 1-0 Police

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club re-opened a three points lead aloft the summit of the Uganda Premier League table standings with a convincing 4-1 home win against Sports Club Villa at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Mike Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza as well as the Allan entity of Kyambadde and Okello (penalty) were on target for the home side.

The Jogoos goals came from second half substitute Charles ‘Neymar’ Lwanga and former club skipper Ambrose Kirya.

The visitors had a promising start in the opening 20 minutes of the game, posing several provocations to the KCCA backline but Pius Wangi and Bashir Mutanda were kept at bay by Bernard Muwanga and company.

Mike Mutyaba scored the opening goal for KCCA [Photo: John Batanudde]

However, KCCA got the best chance with Mike Mutyaba heading onto the cross bar on the half hour mark.

Towards the end of the opening stanza, the same Mutyaba gave the Kasasiro boys the lead on 43 minutes with a calm finish past goalkeeper Saidi Keni off an acute angle after a well set up effort by Kyambadde.

KCCA led 1-0 by the half time recess.

Kizza doubled the scores eight minutes into the second half with a well tapped in effort.

Okello assisted Kyambadde for the third goal six minutes later as KCCA led 3-0 by the hour mark.

SC Villa burly defender Asuman Harishe brought down Okello in the forbidden area before the fouled party firmly stood up to convert the resultant kick from the penalty spot on 62 minutes.

On 62 minutes, SC Villa pulled back a goal through subsistute Charles Lwanga.

Lwanga pounced home a rebound off goalie Charles Lukwago’s spilled ball after Bashir Mutanda’s initial shot.

The Jogoos celebrated once again with the second goal from Ambrose Kirya.

Kirya tapped home Mutanda’s cut back on the right.

Moments later, Wangi was denied by Lukwago during a one against one incident.

The Jogoos staged a late surge, but it was rather too late.

KCCA goalkeeper Lukwago got cautioned by FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi for deliberate time wasting as the game neared its climax.

Allan Kyambadde was crowned the Pilsner man of the match.

In the other matches, Bright Stars overcame Ndejje University 3-0 at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe and Onduparaka edged Maroons 2-1 in Arua.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S out-witted Nyamityobora 2-1 at the Mighty Arena and Tooro United maintained their unbeaten home run with a 1-0 win against visiting Police at Buhinga play ground in Fort Portal.

The league returns on Tuesday, 5th March 2019 with a couple of matches lined up.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Bernard Muwanga, Nicholas Kasozi, Mustafa Kizza (72’ Steven Sserwadda), Julius Poloto, Muzamiru Mutyaba (84’ Ibrahim Sadam Juma), Allan Okello, Mike Mutyaba (80’ Musa Esenu), Allan Kyambadde

Subs Not Used:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Lawrence Bukenya, Ali Abubakar Gift, Jackson Nunda

Head coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Sports Club Villa XI:

Saidi Keni (G.K), Ashraf Mandela (Captain), Asuman Harishe, Habib Kavuma (69’ Joseph Ssemujju), Derrick Ndahiro, Ambrose Kirya, Licoln Mukisa, Sulaiman Majanjalo (86’ Ibrahim Mugulusi), Emmanuel Kalyowa (Charles Lwanga), Pius Wangi, Bashir Mutanda

Subs Not Used:

Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Ronald Magwali, Benson Muhindo

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Match Officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Fourth official: William Oloya

Referees Assessor: Amin Bbosa

Media officer: Moses Magero Mwanje

Coordinator: Juma Ssemanda

The final result did not reflect the actual match on the field of play. We worked so hard and created many chances although we failed to convert them. We shall keep focused for the next matches. Douglas Bamweyana, SC Villa Head Coach