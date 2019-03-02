Kirinya-Jinja S.S Vs Nyamityobora preview: Isabirye returns to face former club

Ibrahim Juma Dada will lead the quest for Nyamityobora’s goals at Kirinya-Jinja S.S (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match day 22):

Saturday, 02 March 2019

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Vs Nyamityobora

At the Mighty Arena, Jinja S.S (4:30 PM)

Newly named Nyamityobora Football Club technical director Alex Isabirye will handle his third game at the helm of the Mbarara based side, away from home against a former club that he once served as head coach, Kirinya-Jinja S.S F.C.

Isabirye first handled the Abanyakare away to the Bar Okoro Stadium in Zombo against Paidha Black Angels (Paidha won 2-0) before he squared off with another former side, BUL (ended goal-less) at their Kakyeka fortress in Mbarara municipality.

Against Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Nyamityobora will be targeting maximum points as they continue to boldly fight relegation.

Nyamityobora has just managed three wins in 21 matches as they have amassed on 13 points, sitting second from bottom.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S whose last home match was that 2-1 home win over Mbarara City have accumulated 27 points from 21 games, and currently are 9th on the 16 team log.

Joel Madondo battles for the ball against Nyamityobora’s Calvin Barni during the first leg played at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Key actors:

Striker Ibrahim Juma Dada, Peter Otai, Ibrahim Mpengere, Damien Nakalema, Calvin Barni and the steady goalkeeper Dennis Otim will be some of the important players for Nyamityobora.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S has dependable Uganda Cranes defender Isaac Isinde, Sand Cranes’ Douglas Muganga, sharp striker Joel Madondo, Fred Amaku, Nelson Mandela, Anthony Mayanja and others to look to for inspiration at home.

In the other matches on the day, KCCA hosts Sports Club Villa at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Bright Stars will entertain Ndejje University at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe, Tooro United hosts Police at the Buhinga whilst Onduparaka will take on Maroons at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.