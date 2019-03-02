Mali Vs South Sudan: Ugandan officials in charge

Alex Muhabi will handle Mali Vs South Sudan as center referee. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group C):

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

Mali Vs South Sudan

Stade De Bamako, Bamako City

Four Ugandan referees, all with FIFA badges will officiate at the AFCON 2019 group C qualifier between Mali and South Sudan in Bamako city.

This will be the return leg between the two countries to be played at Stade Bamako on Saturday, 23rd March 2019.

Alex Muhabi is the center referee. Dick Okello will be the first assistant while Isa Masembe shall be the second assistant.

Willam Oloya is the assigned fourth official.

William ‘Engineer’ Oloya will be the fourth official. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

The first leg ended 3-0 in favour of the West Africans.

Meanwhile, Mark Sonko was appointed as the assistant referee in the TOTAL CAF Champions League duel between Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia on 10th-March at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Match Officials for Mali Vs South Sudan:

Center Referee: Alex Muhabi

Assistant Referee: Dickson Okello

Assistant Referee: Isa Masembe

4th Official: William Oloya