Baldev takes KNRC lead with Kajiado rally victory

Baldev Chager(L) and Ravi Soni (Courtesy photo)

The chase for the 2019 Kenya rally championship advanced with the second round in Kajido on Sunday.

Baldev Chager secured victory to take the lead on the KNRC leaderboard.

Chager, and co-driver Ravi Soni were flat-out throughout the event, taking an early lead which they maintained to the final finish.

In their Mitsubishi EvoX, the crew finished the 167.68kilometre in 1hr, 30mins, 40seconds with four stage wins of the five stages.

Chager and Soni now lead the championship with 43points after two events of the series.

Manvir Baryan in a Skoda Fabia R5 managed to finish in second; 32 seconds behind Chager.

Manvir Baryan(R) and Drew Sturrock finished second( Courtesy Photo)

Carl Tundo sealed off the podium places in third to maintain a second position on the KNRC standings with 39points.

Izhar Mirza and Tejveer Rai took fourth and fifth respectively.

The crews of Aakif Virani, Nikhil Sachania, Issa Amwari, Rajay Sehmi suffered mechanical issues that ended their contention.

The third round of KNRC is scheduled for 6-7th April.