Bright Stars out-wit Ndejje University to halt 12 match league win-less run

Brian Kayanja

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22) – Saturday Results:

Bright Stars 3-0 Ndejje University

KCCA 4-2 SC Villa

Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-1 Nyamityobora

Tooro United 1-0 Police

Bright Stars attained their 6th win of the on-going 2018/19 Uganda Premier League season with a well worked out 3-0 home victory over debutants Ndejje University at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe on Saturday, 2nd March 2019.

For 12 back to back matches in the league, Bright Stars had not secured maximum points.

Fred Kajoba’s charges easily the exorcized the ‘demons’ with goals coming from Jamil Kalisa, Juma Sebadduka and Brian Kayanja.

Kalisa struck home the opener on the quarter hour mark, poking home Dan Birikwalira’s throw in.

Ssebuduka and second half substitute Kayanja then each scored in the second half, with the goals coming in the 55th and 81st minutes respectively.

Robert Eseru’s would be consolation for Ndejje University on 87 minutes was disallowed for off-side.

Referee Ali Sabilla booked the Ndejje University duo of Paul Ddumba and Joseph Othieno as the game neared its climax.

Bright Stars move one place to 10th on the 16 team log with 28 points, same as Express who fell 2-0 to Vipers a day earlier.

Ndejje University was subjected to its 14th loss of the campaign in 22 matches, remaining dogged in the relegation.

Next Matches:

Bright Stars make the trip to the Luzira Prisons on Wednesday, 6th March 2019 to face Maroons.

On the other hand, Ndejje University shall play host to Vipers on Tuesday 5th.

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI:

Benson Wagima (GK), Andrew Kaggwa, Samuel Ssekito, Derrick Ngobi, Farouk Katongole, Sula Ssebunza, Brian Enzama, Juma Sebadduka, Nelson Senkatuka (Captain), Jamil Kalisa, Dan Birikwalira

Ndejje University XI:

Derrick Emukule (GK), Stephen Akena, Ssemakula, Joseph Othieno, Ian Odokonyero (Captain), Paul Ddumba, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bernard Katetemera, Anwar Ntege, Francis Onekalit, Steven Ategeka