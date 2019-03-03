FUFA Women’s Cup: She Corporate, Uganda Martyrs through to Quarterfinals

FUFA Women’s Cup 2019 | Round of 16

She Corporate 1-0 Muteesa I Royal University

Makerere University (She MAK) 3-0 Asubo Gafford Ladies

Uganda Martyrs High School 1-0 Divine Girls

She Corporate, Makerere University (She MAK) and Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga all confirmed their places in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup winning their respective games on Sunday.

Last season’s runners up She Corporate edged past Muteesa I Royal University winning 1-0, Makerere University stunned Asubo Gafford Ladies with a 3-0 score while Uganda Martyrs High School fought hard to see off Divine SS with a 1-0 victory.

Despite struggling in the league, Makerere University produced their best performance this season to eliminate 2016 finalists Asubo Gafford Ladies.

Catherine Nagadya netted twice while Prossy Nabukeera scored the other goal to guide the University side to victory and seal a berth in the quarterfinals.

At MUBS Arena in Nakawa, She Corporate despite being wasteful eventually registered a narrow victory thanks to Millicent Mwanzi’s early strike.

The Kenyan forward on loan from UCU Lady Cardinals fired home at the 15th minute mark and this turned out to be decisive moment of the game.

It should be noted that the two teams faced off last season in the same competition at the semifinal stage and She Corporate won the contest on penalties.

In the league, both Muteesa I Royal University and She Corporate are in the same group(Victoria group) and the two league encounters this season ended in goalless draws.

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School who recorded the biggest win in the history of the competition at the round of 32 outwitting Watoto Girls 10-0 this time fought hard to overcome Divine SS. Prossy Nalwoga scored the lone goal of the game.

Other Fixtures

