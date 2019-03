Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ Jeromy Kirya scored the opening goal for Kirinya-Jinja S.S, his first ever goal for the club. (PHOTO: Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC Media)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22) – Saturday Results:

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-1 Nyamityobora

Bright Stars 3-0 Ndejje University

KCCA 4-2 SC Villa

Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons

Tooro United 1-0 Police

Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club moved two places up following their 2-1 home victory over struggling Nyamityobora at the Mighty Arena on Saturday.

Jeromy Kirya struck his first ever goal at the club, coming six minutes before the half time recess as the students’ side led 1-0 going into the break.

David Bagoole got the second 10 minutes from full time to double the lead and ensure safety.

Ibrahim Juma Dada’s late penalty in added time gave the match a nervy finish.

FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga did not give any yellow or red card to either sides.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S made it three wins for new coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, since replacing Charles Ayiekoh Lukula.

Overall, this was their 7th win of the campaign, taking them two places up on the table standings on 8th position with 30 points.

Nyamityobora suffered their 15th loss of the season (most defeats in the entire league) as they remain second from bottom with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars humbled Ndejje University 3-0 at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Jamil Kalisa, Juma Sebadduka and Brian Kayanja scored for Bright Stars.

Onduparaka piped Maroons 2-1 away at the Green Light Stadium, Arua and Tooro United edged Police 1-0 at the Buhinga Stadium.

The much awaited derby match between KCCA and Sports Club Villa ended 4-2 in favour of KCCA at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

We failed to concentrate in front of goal. In fact, we created more chances than the opponents. We need 7 wins out of the remaining 8 games to survive relegation. Juma Ssekiziyivu, Nyamityobora Assistant Coach

The win against Mbarara City gave us morale coming to this match at home. I am happy about the performance of my team players Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, Kirinya-Jinja S.S Head Coach

Next Matches:

Nyamityobora will entertain Onduparaka next Tuesday, 5th March 2019 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Arua.

A day later, Kirinya-Jinja S.S will visit Sports Club Villa at Mandela National Stadium in a flood lit match.