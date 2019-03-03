Mugabi delighted with clean sheet on debut

Yasin Mugabi at his unveiling as Wakiso Giants player [Photo: Wakiso Giants Media]

Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi was delighted with keeping a clean sheet and helping the team pick three points on his debut.

The talented custodian was between the sticks as Wakiso Giants edged Bukedea TC 1-0 to re-open a six point gap at the summit in Elgon Group of the Fufa Big League.

“It was a good debut on my side because I kept a clean sheet and also the team won,” he told the club website. “It wasn’t an easy game because we played a good team that created chances,” he added.

“We also had chances but took away just one which made it difficult as the game remained balanced but its good we saw it out.

The Purple Sharks next league game will be against second placed Kyetume FC and Mugabi believes the win against Bukedea gives them edge going into the top of the table clash.

“The win means we lead by six points and is our next opponent so if we dropped points, it would give them confidence but at the moment, we go into the game in a better position.

Mugabi made two brilliant saves in either half as the hosts maintained their home record where they are yet to concede a goal in all competitions.