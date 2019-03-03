Mutebi happy with players’ reaction after Villa win

Mike Mutebi talks to his players

Mike Mutebi was pleased KCCA players’ reaction after the 4-2 win over rivals SC Villa.

The Kasasiro came into the game on the back of two games minus victory and failure to beat SC Villa would have been a crisis as they tend to reclaim the league from Vipers SC.

“The boys reacted,” said Mutebi. “They had to take up responsibility which they did well and am pleased,” he added.

“But despite that, am not so pleased with the performance because we missed so many chances.

On the performance of Man of the Match, Allan Kyambadde, Mutebi was full of praise but also said it’s the responsibility of coaches to teach such players how to play.

“These are the players we have the responsibility to teach not to coach. He may have a talent but not know how to use it. It takes a coach to give him more confidence and insist on developing him into a better player.

KCCA re-opened a three point gap at the summit with victory and next on menu will be a trip to Tooro United on Wednesday March 6.