Steven Omvia (with shirt removed) was booked for a wild celebration after scoring the lone strike as Tooro United overcame Police at Buhinga Stadium. (PHOTO: Tooro United FC Media)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22) – Saturday Results:

Tooro United 1-0 Police

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-1 Nyamityobora

Bright Stars 3-0 Ndejje University

KCCA 4-2 SC Villa

Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons

Steven Omvia struck the priceless strike as Tooro United Football Club edged Police at the fully packed Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal on Saturday.

The gangly forward’s lone strike arrived in the 28th minute.

It took solid defending and collective team display for Wasswa Bbosa’s side to get the maximum points at home, on a ground they have not faltered.

Tooro United’s Simon Peter Sserunkuma shields the ball away from Police left back Arafat Galiwango (PHOTO: Tooro United FC Media)

Omvia and Musa Mukasa were booked by the FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda for unsporting conduct.

Edgar Sharp Bwogi got cautioned for the visiting side.

Industrious midfielder Steven Luswata was the Pilsner man of the match.

Steven Luswata (left) gets the Shs 100,000 for being the Pilsner man of the match (PHOTO: Tooro United Media)

Tooro United remained 7th with 32 points, same as BUL whose match against URA was post-poned to a future date.

Police drops to 9th as they stay with 29 points on the log.

Meanwhile, Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School FC moved two places up following their 2-1 home victory over struggling Nyamityobora at the Mighty Arena.

Jeromy Kirya and David Bagoole scored for Kirinya-Jinja S.S while Ibrahim Juma Dada got the consolation for the visitors deep in added time with a well struck kick from the penalty mark.

Bright Stars humbled Ndejje University 3-0 at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Jamil Kalisa, Juma Sebadduka and Brian Kayanja scored for Bright Stars.

Onduparaka piped Maroons 2-1 at the Green Light Stadium with Rashid Toha and Samon Ceaser Okhuti on the mark for the Catarpillars.

Bronson Nsubuga scored Maroons’ precious away goal on the dreaded play ground.

KCCA out-smarted rivals Sports Club Villa 4-2 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Mike Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello (penalty) and Allan Kyambadde were on target for KCCA.

SC Villa’s strikes were netted by Charles ‘Neymar’ Lwanga and Ambrose Kirya.

Next Matches:

On Wednesday, 6th March 2019, Tooro United hosts KCCA at the Buhinga as Police will be away at the FUFA Technical Center against BUL on the same day.