Onduparaka defeated Maroons 2-1 at the Green Light Stadium, Arua (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22) – Saturday Results:

Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons

Bright Stars 3-0 Ndejje University

KCCA 4-2 SC Villa

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-1 Nyamityobora

Tooro United 1-0 Police

Onduparaka Football Club overcame hard battling Maroons out-fit 2-1 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua on Saturday.

The Catarpillars scored their goals through veteran forward Samson Ceaser Okhuti and captain Rashid Toha.

January mid-season signing Bronson Nsubuga had struck the equalizer twenty minutes from full time to give the visitors some hope before the winning goal came 9 minutes from full time.

Towering skipper Toha scored in the very first minute of the game, for arguably the fastest goal of the season, to lead the opening stanza 1-0.

Maroons gallantly fought back and got the equalizer in the 70th minute through Nsubuga.

Onduparaka however, had the last laugh with Okhuti’s goal in the 81st minute.

The Catarpillar’s duo of Richard Ayiko and Gadafi Gadihno got cautioned by referee Emmanuel Kiweewa.

Gangly defender Martin Mpuuga was booked for Maroons.

This was Onduparaka’s 9th win of the season, taking them 5th on the table standings with 34 points.

Maroons got their 10th loss of the campaign, remaining 13th with 22 points.

Elsewhere, KCCA out smarted Sports Club Villa 4-2 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S were 2-1 winners against Nyamityobora and Tooro United edged visiting Police 1-0 at the Buhinga Stadium, in Fort Portal.

Bright Stars attained their 6th win with a well worked out 3-0 home victory over debutants Ndejje University at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Next Matches:

Onduparaka makes the long trip to Mbarara to face troubled Nyamityobora at the Kakyeka Stadium on Tuesday, 5th March 2019.

Maroons will play host to Bright Stars at the Luzira Prisons Stadium on Wednesday, 6th March 2019.