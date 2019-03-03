Pirates drown Warriors in Bweyogerere

Pirates 62-10 Warriors

Buffaloes 05-38 Kobs

Hippos 33-07 Barbarians

Rhinos 18-17 Rams

Mongers 07-40 Heathens

Isaac Rujumba, Ivan Magomu, Brian Ochan, Baron Kasozi, Muhammad Haruna, Timothy Kisiga, William Mucunguzi, Raymond Emanzi and Musa Muwonge (Photo: Twitter | Pirates Rugby Ug)

At the start of the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership season, Warriors played like a side that would challenge for the title.

Warriors started the season with five consecutive victories but an erratic performance on the afternoon of January 5 saw them suffer their first defeat of the campaign to ruthless Pirates.

Probably, Warriors’ defeat was not down to the errors committed on the day but rather the superiority of the Sea Robbers as proved during the reverse fixture played at King’s Park, Bweyogerere on Saturday.

Pirates ran in nine tries to beat Warriors 62-10. Muhammad Haruna’s early try for the hosts was canceled by Cyrus Wathum, but is was all Pirates from that point on.

Ivan Magomu, Timothy Kisiga (2), William Mucunguzi, Musa Muwonge, Baron Kasozi, Brian Ochan, and Isaac Rujumba all crossed for the hosts during the dominant win.

At Kyadondo, Kobs quickly responded after falling behind to Kenneth Ochaka’s try to beat Buffaloes 38-05. Tries from Ian Munyani (2), Timothy Mudoola, Conrad Mukwaya, Faraj Odugo, and Edgar Sseruwagi earned the league leaders a bonus point to maintain a three-point lead over Heathens who saw off Mongers 40-07 at the House of Pain.

Meanwhile, Rhinos edged Rams 18-17 as Hippos won the Jinja derby, 33-07, against Walukuba Barbarians at Dam Waters.